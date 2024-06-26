Ross Barkley is strongly linked with a move to Aston Villa this summer.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been in impressive form for Luton in the Premier League despite their relegation, and his performances have caught the attention of clubs like Aston Villa, Manchester United and Newcastle United as well.

But it is Villa who have shown the strongest intent to sign him. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported a few weeks ago that the Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Luton Town for Ross Barkley, with the fee close to around £5m.

The agreement on the player’s side was still something that was remaining. As per his recent update a few days ago, Villa are preparing to enter the formal talks with the player to agree personal terms with him.

It was recently reported by Football Insider that Emery personally met with Barkley to convince him to join the club. The Aston Villa manager had face to face talks with the player explaining him how he fits into his plans.

Villa have lost Douglas Luiz to Juventus this window and Jacob Ramsey is also linked with a move away, with Spurs reportedly making their first bid for him earlier today.