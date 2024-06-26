Video: Cenk Tosun scores stunning stoppage time winner to confirm Turkey’s qualification to the next round

Turkey secured their spot in the Round of 16 at Euro 2024 with a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic.

Despite some early pressure from the Czech Republic, Turkey gained a crucial advantage when their opponents were reduced to 10 men within the first 20 minutes. This numerical superiority set the stage for an eventful second half.

Turkish captain Hakan Calhanoglu opened the scoring with a stunning low-driven strike into the bottom-right corner in the second half. The goal came after a brilliant setup by Yilmaz and Yuksek, showcasing Turkey’s attacking prowess.

However, the Czech Republic quickly responded with a goal from Tomas Soucek, levelling the score.

The hero of the night for Turkey was substitute Cenk Tosun, who scored the winning goal in the 94th minute. Tosun received a pass from Kokcu, cut onto his right and drove inside the box, and unleashed a brilliant strike into the bottom-right corner, sealing the win for Turkey.

Watch the winner below: