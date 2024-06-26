Wayne Rooney adamant 23-year-old needs to start for England

BBC pundit Wayne Rooney believes Gareth Southgate needs to start Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon in England’s Round of 16 tie this Sunday as the Three Lions need to improve ahead of the crucial match.

England have been very poor so far in Germany as they limped through the group stage and somehow finished top of Group C with just one win. The Three Lions will need to improve ahead of their Round of 16 tie on Sunday and many pundits have been calling for changes.

One position that has been heavily scrutinised is the left wing, where Phil Foden has been starting out of position.

The Man City star has left the England camp to return home to deal with an emergency family matter and it remains uncertain if he will be back in time for England’s next game.

Should the midfielder fail to do so, Wayne Rooney wants to see Gordon start on the left and has been adamant about that from the beginning of the tournament.

Wayne Rooney wants to see Anthony Gordon start for England in the Round of 16

When asked about what changes he wants to see in the England team following another poor performance against Slovenia on Tuesday, Rooney said on the BBC: “What I’ve been saying since the start of the tournament. I think Anthony Gordon needs to play on the left. I think Palmer after his performance when he came on [against Slovenia] maybe he can play.”

Gordon is coming off the back of a very good season with Newcastle and would offer England a direct threat which Foden does not provide.

When he returns to the Three Lions camp, the Man City star should then be used in the ten role, with these two minor changes having the potential to take England’s performances up another level.