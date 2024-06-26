According to The Sun, Forest is preparing a move to sign Michail Antonio from West Ham United.

Antonio is reportedly set to depart West Ham as Lopetegui wants new striking force at London Stadium.

It is said that RB Leipzig in Germany, as well as other teams from the Premier League and MLS, are competitors of Forest.

After coming close to leaving the Hammers in past transfer windows, the former Forest striker has acknowledged he is open to a change and would relish a return to his former team.

Players like Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are not in plans of new manager and will be looking to leave the club this summer