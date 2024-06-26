Keenan Carole is among young players who are leaving the Leeds United. Last season, the 19-year-old made nine appearances for the club’s U21 team.

French winger, son of former Leeds player Seb Carole, had been with Leeds since he was eight years old, participating in 50 league and cup games for the U18 team, contributing to 15 goals and 15 assists.

Via his father’s account, Keenan sent a goodbye message to the supporters as he looks for next adventure.

He said: “This is goodbye after 11 years. I built some friendships, worked with fantastic people and played with and against great academy players. I will keep wonderful memories. Thanks everyone at LUFC.”

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford replied with a heartfelt message to the young player on X,

He said: “This isn’t the end of the road, it’s just a different route to your ultimate goal. Stay positive and focused, work harder than before, you’ll reach the top before you know it! Talented player, good luck.”