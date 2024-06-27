Video: Chelsea youngster mirrors Cole Palmer’s celebration after scoring penalty for Ecuador

Kendry Páez, who is signed with Chelsea, scored his first goal of the 2024 Copa América on a penalty kick after a VAR review. Moreover, the teenager mimicked the celebration of his soon-to-be teammate Cole Palmer. Ecuador is taking on Jamaica as both teams are keen for a win to secure all three points and keep their hopes of advancing alive.

Following a 2-1 loss to Venezuela, Páez and his teammates have come out looking impressive against Jamaica and take a commanding 2-0 lead into halftime as they are close to leaving with a much-needed win.

