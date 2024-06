After giving up two goals in the first half, Jamaica are showing some fight in their 2024 Copa América against Ecuador. Despite the matchup not starting the way the Reggae Boyz had hoped, they have cut the deficit in half.

West Ham United striker Michail Antonio is the notable player, with Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey not part of this team. As a result, the veteran Antonio scored to make it 2-1 and score the first-ever Copa América goal for Jamaica.