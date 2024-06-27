Kendry Páez, who is signed with Chelsea, scored his first goal of the 2024 Copa América on a penalty kick after a VAR review. Moreover, the teenager made history in Ecuador’s 3-1 win over Jamaica on Wednesday evening at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Following a 2-1 loss to Venezuela, Páez and his teammates needed a win to keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout stages alive. Páez is the young gem of Ecuadorian football, and his starting this match made Copa América history.

OptaJorge highlighted on Twitter that Páez from Ecuador becomes the first player aged 18 or younger to start in multiple matches within the same Copa América edition since Japan’s Takefusa Kubo in 2019 (starting in two games).

18 – Kendry Páez ?? es el primer jugador de 18 años o menos en ser titular en múltiples partidos de misma edición de CONMEBOL #CopaAmérica desde Takefusa Kubo con Japón en 2019 (2PJ como titular). Potencia. pic.twitter.com/4yuglYM3Tu — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 26, 2024

Additionally, at 17 years and 54 days old, Páez became the youngest footballer to score in the Copa América in the 21st century. He holds this record since Johnnier Montaño, who scored against Argentina in 1999 at the age of 16 years and 171 days.

17 – Con 17 años y 54 días, Kendry Páez ?? es el futbolista más joven en anotar en la CONMEBOL Copa América en el siglo XXI y el más joven en la competición desde Johnnier Montaño, que marcó ante Argentina en 1999 a los 16 años y 171 días. Huella. pic.twitter.com/s04SjFkg2V — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 26, 2024

Ecuador escaped a thrilling match and will now need to focus on Mexico to see if they can make it out the group stage.