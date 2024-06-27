$25m star has “already said yes” to Chelsea transfer as clubs work to reach agreement

Boca Juniors wonderkid Aaron Anselmino has reportedly said yes to a potential transfer to Chelsea this summer, with the two clubs now needing to reach an agreement on the deal.

The young Argentine defender looks an exciting talent with a big future in the game, and it seems Fabrizio Romano now thinks this deal is edging closer, with the player saying yes to the potential move to Stamford Bridge and personal terms not looking like being an issue.

See below for further details as Romano says an agreement is now needed between Chelsea and Boca, with Anselmino likely to cost at least $25million…

??? Aaron Anselmino already said yes to Chelsea, waiting on club to club agreement with Boca Juniors to be completed. https://t.co/N4zStLDoGO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 27, 2024

Anselmino to Chelsea could be another exciting move by this current CFC ownership, with the club prioritising a number of the best young players in world football rather than ready-made superstars that were often targeted during the Roman Abramovich era.

Chelsea are now building for the long term, and Anselmino looks like someone who could end up being a superb addition to the team, though of course some fans will question the club for going ahead with so many of these deals when balancing out this squad with a few more experienced names could also be useful.

Anselmino transfer: A good signing for the future but Chelsea also need answers now

Chelsea are not a club like Brighton, who can wait around for a while for players to develop into elite talent before then cashing in on them – the west London giants will be expected to win major trophies, or to at least qualify for the Champions League.

At the moment, none of that is happening under the current Chelsea owners, who have perhaps put too much emphasis on building for the future without thinking about the present.

Still, Anselmino looks a worthwhile investment and Chelsea may have lived to regret it if they didn’t get him now as another major European club surely would have sooner rather than later.