Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman has been linked to the move away from the German club at the end of the season.

According to a report from HITC, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have been made aware of his availability and it remains to be seen whether the three English clubs are keen on making a move for the French international winger.

Coman has been an important player for Bayern Munich and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all three clubs. The 28-year-old winger is likely to cost around £50 million and the asking price could be a bit of a problem.

The French winger missed a lot of games through injury last season and it remains to be seen whether he is over his injury nightmare now. Either way, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea or Liverpool will want to sign him for a more reasonable price.

It seems that the 28-year-old is no longer a key player for Bayern Munich and the German outfit are ready to cash in on him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal could use Kingsley Coman

Liverpool could certainly use more depth in the wide areas with Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah the only natural wingers at the club. At Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli due to the lack of depth in the squad. Chelsea spent substantial amounts of money on Noni Madueke and Mykhailo Mudryk. However, both players have been quite underwhelming.

All three clubs need more quality on the flanks and Coman could be a useful acquisition. He has proven himself in German football and there is no doubt that he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well.