Arsenal keeping tabs on €110m-rated attacker with 29 goals last season

Arsenal are interested in signing the Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The 26-year-old Argentine international has had an impressive campaign with the Italian club and he scored 29 goals in all competitions. He picked up seven assists along the way as well. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for the North London club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Arsenal are keeping tabs on his performances in the Copa America. The striker has a €110 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for him in the summer.

Arsenal need a prolific goalscorer who can find the back of the net consistently and Martinez could solve that problem for them. He would be an upgrade on Gabriel Jesus who has not been able to score goals consistently. The Brazilian international scored just four times in the league last season. Arsenal need better players at their disposal if they want to beat Manchester City to the league title.

Lautaro Martinez will cost a premium

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to pay the release clause for the 2022 World Cup winner this summer. They will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount of money.

Martinez has proven himself in the Italian league with Inter Milan and he could be open to trying out a new challenge at this stage of his career. A move to the Premier League could be an exciting opportunity for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.

Argentina are one of the favourites to win the Copa America this summer and Martinez will be hoping to make his mark in the tournament. It will be interesting to see if his performances can convince Arsenal to trigger his release clause in the summer.