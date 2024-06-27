Leaked TikTok shows Arsenal are preparing to sign player from Germany after Euro 2024

A leaked TikTok video appears to show an agent on the phone with someone to arrange a car for when he arrives in England to sign for Arsenal after Euro 2024.

Watch below as some fans are getting excited by this clip, which seems to strongly suggest that a Germany-based player is set to complete a move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with transport being arranged now ahead of that deal being finalised.

Take a look and see what you think, but it definitely sounds like Arsenal, even if it’s not clear if this is a player from the German national team or just someone playing for a German club who is also with their national side at the Euros this summer…

Arsenal signing a player from Germany!? He definitely said Arsenal.. #AFC pic.twitter.com/N15bunWRBQ — Tommo (@Only1Tommo96) June 27, 2024

Arsenal fans will no doubt have some ideas about players they’d like to see join, with young talents like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz perhaps the stand-out names in the Germany team right now, while Joshua Kimmich is another who might be one to watch as he approaches the final year of his contract at Bayern Munich.

Non-German players playing for Bundesliga clubs could also be worth considering, with Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong previously linked with Arsenal, while Xavi Simons spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and has been linked with AFC and other Premier League clubs as he’ll likely be leaving parent club PSG on loan again this summer.

Serhou Guirassy and Benjamin Sesko were also both linked with Arsenal at one point, but both players are staying in Germany, with Sesko signing a new contract at Leipzig, while Guirassy is moving from Stuttgart to Dortmund.