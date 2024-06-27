Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen for Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby to join him at the Saudi Pro League club this summer.

Diaby had looked an exciting signing for Villa last summer, though it’s fair to say he faded slightly as the season went on, and it seems his future is now in some doubt.

Transfer rumours are emerging about Diaby and Saudi clubs again after they also tried to sign him last summer before he chose to move to Villa Park instead.

It’s now being reported that Ronaldo is keen for Diaby to join him at Al Nassr in particular, so it will be interesting to see if the Frenchman can be tempted to become the latest big name to move there.

It’s some compliment if Ronaldo wants to play alongside you, so it’s hard to imagine Diaby finding it easy to say no to that possibility if it comes along.

Still, Villa also have to be taken into consideration here and they surely won’t want to let key players go as they prepare for a season in the Champions League after their impressive top four finish last term.

Diaby might be someone who could leave for really good money, but it’s perhaps hard to imagine this deal happening now especially as another key player in Douglas Luiz closes in on a move to Juventus.