50-year-old manager has emerged as the favourite to replace Gareth Southgate

The European Championship this summer could be Gareth Southgate’s last tournament in charge of the Three Lions.

The England boss has faced severe criticism for his team’s performances in the competition so far.

The Three Lions have managed to win just one game at Euro 2024, against Serbia, while they have played draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

More than the results, their performances have been disappointing, forcing fans and ex-players to criticise.

However, according to a latest report, the FA have already made a plan to replace Southgate if he leaves.

According to talkSPORT, Lee Carsley is in contention to replace Southgate as the England boss.

Southgate has hinted that he may leave the England job after the competition of Euro 2024 and FA have made the contingency plan already.

After leading the under-21s to Euro triumph last summer and declining the position of the Republic of Ireland, Carsley is highly-regarded.

The 50-year-old has previously turned down a number of opportunities and is well-liked throughout Europe.

The FA prefers to hire homegrown talent, so other options would include Newcastle boss Eddie Howe and Graham Potter.

The FA want Southgate to lead the team to the 2026 World Cup but it is looking highly unlikely considering the way things are going.

With every passing week, the pressure is increasing on the manager and the performances in this tournament will determine the future of the England boss.

England need an attacking manager

Considering how England have played, it feels like a change is needed and someone who plays attacking football should get the job.

The England squad is filled with world class players who have still not reached their full potential under Southgate.

A new manager, with a fresh approach, who can allow the players to fully express themselves will be beneficial for the team moving forward.