Marseille have reportedly now entered the running for the potential transfer of Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood, though it seems it’s not been entirely ruled out that he could stay at Old Trafford.

There have been numerous transfer rumours involving Greenwood this summer following his loan spell at Getafe last season, with Lazio previously mentioned as suitors for the 22-year-old, while Marseille have now also joined the running, according to The Athletic.

The report suggests that Man Utd are still keen to sell Greenwood permanently, though it seems another loan and indeed staying with Erik ten Hag’s squad also remain possibilities.

Greenwood was suspended by United a couple of years ago after he was arrested over very serious allegations made against him, though charges were later dropped, but it perhaps seems highly unlikely now that he has much of a chance of playing for the club again.

Greenwood transfer: Man United misfit set for Marseille?

Marseille now seem keen to target Greenwood as part of the ongoing rebuild at the club under new manager Roberto de Zerbi, who looks an exciting appointment since leaving Brighton this summer.

We’re not sure how a controversial deal like this one would go down, but The Athletic have also stressed that it’s still something at an early stage.

Other teams are also said to still be monitoring Greenwood’s situation, according to the report, with clubs from across Europe holding some interest in the former England international, who impressed during his spell in La Liga.

United shouldn’t find it too hard to find buyers for Greenwood, and it will be interesting to see if he can rebuild his career at somewhere like Marseille in the next few years.

Greenwood was once considered a hugely exciting young talent and many MUFC fans will likely be disappointed it couldn’t work out for him at Old Trafford.