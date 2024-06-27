Leeds United are reportedly now leading the race to seal the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen’s talented young striker Adem Hlozek.

The Czech Republic international is no longer a regular at Leverkusen, but has been highly rated in the past and might be someone who could do a job for a club like Leeds.

At one point, Hlozek was being tipped as someone who could replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund when the Norway international left them to join Manchester City.

Hlozek is still only 21 years of age so could have time to turn his career around with the right opportunity, and Leeds could be a good destination for him.

Daniel Farke will want to put together a strong squad for next season after coming so close to winning promotion to the Premier League last season, only to miss out with a defeat to Southampton in the playoff final.

Hlozek looks like a player who could help with the present and future, so it will be interesting to see if they can get this ambitious deal over the line.