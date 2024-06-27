Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior is a player appreciated by three Serie A clubs following his previous spell in Italy with Spezia, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Poland international has admirers at Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, though he added that he remains an important player for Mikel Arteta and no offers have come in for him yet.

Kiwior hasn’t always been a regular starter for Arsenal since he joined the club, but he’s never really let the team down when he has been brought, whether he’s been asked to play centre-back or left-back.

One imagines the Gunners would do well to keep a versatile squad player like that around for a while longer, so fans will be pleased to hear Arteta has plans for the 24-year-old and that nothing seems to be advancing for him to leave the Emirates Stadium.

Kiwior transfer: Arsenal defender has Serie A suitors

“Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a possible exit from Arsenal again, and he’s always being linked with Italian clubs after his impressive form when he was in Serie A with Spezia,” Romano said.

“However, it’s not something concrete or close so far. AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli all appreciate Kiwior, they know him well since he was at Spezia but that’s it at the moment. Arsenal have still received no formal proposal for Kiwior and he remains a player trusted by Mikel Arteta.”

Arsenal have William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of Kiwior in the pecking order, but one imagines the club have to be prepared for injuries and suspensions at some point, so will need depth in that department, even if it continues to look like an uphill challenge for Kiwior to establish himself as a starter.