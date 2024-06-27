Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on long-running Chelsea transfer saga

Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Romelu Lukaku situation at Chelsea this summer amid links with a long list of clubs.

CaughtOffside understands Lukaku has interest from the likes of Napoli, AC Milan and Fenerbahce, while the Saudi Pro League can’t be ruled out either, even if the Belgium international’s current preference is thought to be for another spell in Italy.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided his latest information on Lukaku, insisting Chelsea’s plan hadn’t really changed, with the Blues seeking a permanent sale for the player who went out on loan to Roma last season and to Inter Milan the year before that.

Lukaku would surely be a tempting option for a number of top clubs, even if things haven’t worked out for him at all during this difficult spell at Stamford Bridge, so it will be interesting to see how this saga ends up resolving itself.

Lukaku transfer to Napoli – one to watch amid Osimhen doubts?

Romano did mention Napoli as one club who might be worth watching in the Lukaku transfer saga, as they’re expected to see star striker Victor Osimhen leave this summer.

“If Napoli do sell Osimhen, we may then also get a clearer idea about the future of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea,” Romano said.

“For now there is no substantial update on Lukaku, but Chelsea insist on their intention to sell Lukaku and not to accept any loan now, so the situation is still the same, and it won’t be changing. It will take time and it will depends on clubs’ strategy.”

Napoli will surely be in the market for a new striker this summer as Osimhen is expected to move on, so Lukaku could definitely be a good option for Antonio Conte’s side to consider.