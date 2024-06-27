Man United and Arsenal offered the chance to sign 23-year-old South American

Manual Ugarte has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint Germain this summer.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder is considered an expendable asset and the French outfit are prepared to get rid of him this summer.

According to a report from HITC, the player has already been offered to Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if they decide to take up the opportunity to sign him.

The 23-year-old was highly rated during his time in Portugal, and there is no doubt that he is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. He could develop into a key player for all four clubs. Manchester United need to find a quality replacement for Casemiro who was quite underwhelming last season. The Brazilian has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils would do well to get rid of him and bring in an upgrade. Ugarte would be a long-term addition and he could fill the void left by the former Real Madrid player.

Arsenal could use Manuel Ugarte

Meanwhile, the likes of Arsenal also need a quality midfielder. Thomas Partey is expected to leave the club this summer and he will have to be replaced adequately. Ugarte could form a solid partnership with Declan Rice at the heart of the Arsenal midfield and they will help protect the back four and break up opposition attacks. Ugarte has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could improve the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal immensely.

Liverpool and Chelsea could use more quality in the midfield as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to take up the opportunity to make a move for Ugarte in the coming weeks. Whoever ends up signing him will have a quality midfielder on their hands.