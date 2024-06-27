Manchester United remain keen on signing Jean-Clair Todibo from OGC Nice this summer.

According to HITC, the Premier League are doing everything in their power to sign the Frenchman.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite but the Toffees are demanding a substantial amount of money for the Englishman and therefore Manchester United have decided to switch their attention towards Todibo.

The 24-year-old central defender has had an impressive campaign with OGC Nice and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Initially, there were rumours that the deal could be blocked because of the UEFA regulations. Rules state that players cannot be transferred between clubs with the same owners, but Manchester United are now looking at options to get the deal done.

Raphael Varane left the club on a free transfer earlier this summer and he will have to be replaced adequately. Manchester United looked vulnerable at the back last season and improving their defensive unit should be a top priority for them heading into the new season.

Jean-Clair Todibo would improve Man United

Todibo would be a quality acquisition for them. The defender is at the peak of his powers and he will be desperate to prove himself at the highest level. He has the physical and technical attributes to do well in English football and he will look to establish himself as a key player for the club.

The French defender is likely to cost a lot less compared to Branthwaite and Manchester United must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can navigate their way around the UEFA regulations and get the deal done. Securing an agreement with the French club should not be difficult because of the common ownership.