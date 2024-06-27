Manchester United are interested in signing the Roma striker Paulo Dybala.

According to a report from the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to sign the player this summer and it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils can get the deal done.

Dybala has been a key player for Roma since joining the club and he could improve from Manchester United going forward. He scored 16 goals last season and picked up 10 assists as well.

The Argentine international will add goals and creativity to the side. He is good enough to start for most teams in the Premier League and he will look to compete for major trophies with the Red Devils.

Man United could use Paulo Dybala

Manchester United signed Rasmus Hojlund last summer but they need more depth in the attack. Signing an experienced forward like Dybala could prove to be a wise decision.

He is likely to be available for a reasonable price because of his contract situation and he could share the goal scoring burden with Hojlund as well. Dybala has a contract with Roma until 2025 and this is their final opportunity to sell him for a fee.

The 30-year-old is capable of operating as the centre forward as well as the central attacking midfielder. His versatility will be an added bonus if Manchester United can get the deal done.

Manchester United will be hoping to compete for major trophies next season and they need top quality players at their disposal. Someone like Dybala could make a huge difference in the final third. Dybala has the experience of playing for top clubs and he knows what it takes to compete for major trophies every season. He could be the ideal addition for Manchester United this summer.