Manchester United are keen on improving their defensive options this summer and they have identified the Barcelona star Ronald Araujo as a target.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan international has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the Spanish league and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils as well.

Raphael Varane has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and he will need to be replaced adequately. Araujo could prove to be the ideal replacement for the French international. He is versatile enough to operate as the central defender as well as a full back and he could be an asset for the Red Devils.

The defender has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can secure an agreement with Barcelona. They are looking to convince the player to join them first. The defender has a contract with Barcelona until 2026 and he is ready to extend his deal with them if the right offer is presented. As per SPORT, Araujo wants to continue at the Spanish club and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince him to change his decision.

Araujo could improve Man United

Manchester United looked vulnerable at the back last season and they will have to improve defensively if they want to push for trophies next season. Signing a quality defender should be a top priority. There is no doubt that the La Liga defender has the quality to transform them at the back. He is at the peak of his powers and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an interesting opportunity for the player as well.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming days. Barcelona will not want to lose a talented player like him and they will hope to convince the player to sign a new contract with them soon.