Bariş Alper Yilmaz is now understood to be attracting attention from Europe’s top clubs thanks to his impressive performances for Turkey at 2024 European Championship.

The 24-year-old winger, who currently plies his trade with Galatasaray, particularly caught the eye in the 2-1 win over the Czech Republic yesterday.

Sources close to CaughtOffside have confirmed that Premier League clubs, such as Tottenham and Manchester United, are keen.

Could Yilmaz be on the move this summer?

There’s no question that Yilmaz’s performances in Germany have encouraged Spurs and Erik ten Hag’s outfit to follow the forward more closely.

That said, the two English outfits aren’t the only clubs keeping a watching brief on the Super Lig star.

Brighton & Hove Albion, Lazio, Frankfurt and RB Leipzig all continue to be linked with the Turkey international (18 caps).

Sources closest to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Galatasaray have set a price tag of over €25m [£21.1m] for Bariş Alper.

How has Yilmaz performed in Turkey?

The former Ankara Demir man registered 13 goal contributions in 37 top-flight games in 2023/24.

Yilmaz is able to play across the forward line, though does feature primarily as a right-sided winger.