Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has rejected the offer of a new contract from the club and decided that he wants to leave.

The Nigeria international has shone during his time at Leicester, helping the club win promotion back to the Premier League last season, but he’s just days away from the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Everton are poised to pounce for Ndidi, who was also recently linked with Barcelona, so it seems there’s no shortage of interest in the 27-year-old.

Leicester clearly did their best to keep hold of Ndidi, but the Foxes will now have to plan for life without the experienced defensive midfield player.

It remains to be seen where Ndidi will choose as his next destination, but it seems he has at least made up his mind on not continuing at Leicester.

Ndidi joined LCFC back in 2017 and will no doubt be missed after years of great service to the club, and it’s yet another blow in this difficult summer for the club after only just winning the Championship.

Enzo Maresca did a fine job as Leicester manager but has left to take the Chelsea job, and now an experienced figure in Ndidi is moving on, so it’s clearly going to be a challenging campaign back in the top flight next term.