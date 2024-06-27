Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is reportedly available for £50million this summer as West Ham United are among the clubs being linked with the player.

Nketiah has struggled for playing time at the Emirates Stadium for a while now, and it makes sense that the Gunners are now keen to offload him to raise funds for other areas of their squad.

West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham and Brentford have been among Nketiah’s suitors in recent times, and it seems the Hammers now have to decide if they’re willing to meet Arsenal’s pretty hefty asking price for the 25-year-old.

£50m might not be as much as it used to be in the transfer market, but it’s still a considerable outlay for someone who has just nine Premier League goals in the last two years, and 19 in his top flight career in total.

Of course, Nketiah would likely play more at West Ham so could therefore get the chance to score more goals, but it still seems like a risky price to be paying when there could surely be other cheaper players out there who would bring more proven quality and experience to Julen Lopetegui’s side.

Arsenal are also expected to sell other homegrown players like Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson this summer.