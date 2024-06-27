Newcastle United are set to complete the signing of Serbian youngster Miodrag Pivas this weekend, according to Fabrizio Romano via his Daily Briefing.

Romano has provided an update on the teenager’s situation, saying: “Serbian midfielder Miodrag Pivas (born 2005) set to join Newcastle, a deal is in place and set to be finalized in the next days. Newcastle started talks and are prepared to close the deal.”

The 19-year-old is not the biggest name in world football but is clearly considered a top talent as he closes in on this big move early on in his career.

Newcastle have done some smart recruitment in recent times and it makes sense that they’re once again looking at an up-and-coming young player like this to come in and provide them with a long-term option.

Newcastle will no doubt hope that Pivas can come up into their first-team at some point in the near future, or else go out on loan and gain some value there before they cash in on him for a profit later on.

In the era of Financial Fair Play, deals like this are increasingly important, so it will certainly be interesting to see how Pivas develops at St James’ Park in the years to come.