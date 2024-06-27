Roberto De Zerbi’s new club set to make move for Leeds United stopped Illan Meslier.

According to FootMercato, Marseille are interested in Meslier’s services and are preparing a move for French goalkeeper.

Meslier played an important role for Leeds under Farke last season, missing just two of the team’s 49 games in the Championship and Play-offs because of a suspension.

With two years left on his contract and a cost of £5 million when he was signed in 2019, you would think the Whites might turn a healthy profit on his sale.

Leeds are prepared for summer clearout as they failed to win promotion after losing to Southampton in Wembley final.

Players like Summerville, Meslier, Joe Rodon are expected to seek top flight football for next season.