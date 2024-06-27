Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has reportedly been offered to Barcelona in a potential €45million deal, according to journalist Shay Lugassi.

The Red Devils loaned Sancho out to Borussia Dortmund last season and he performed well there, helping the Bundesliga side reach the final of the Champions League, where they were unlucky to lose to Real Madrid in a close game.

It now seems unlikely we’ll see Sancho returning to Man Utd as Erik ten Hag is expected to stay on as manager, so it’s not too surprising to see that the England international has been offered to Barca, who surely won’t be the last club approached over this kind of deal.

See below for details as Lugassi says Sancho has been made available for a fee of around €45m…

Jadon Sancho has been offered to Barcelona and another clubs in recent days. Man United want around €45M for the player. Barcelona currently prefers other options and the player is not on the high list. @BarcaTimes #FCB ??????? pic.twitter.com/litlgebYHe — Shay Lugassi (@Shlugassi) June 27, 2024

Sancho has shown in both his spells at Dortmund that he can be a useful player, and it may just be that United was the wrong move for him, as it also proved to be for other top talents like Paul Pogba, Angel Di Maria, Alexis Sanchez and numerous others in this difficult post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Sancho transfer: Barcelona don’t seem to keen on the Man United misfit

One issue with this story, however, is that it doesn’t look like United are going to get the interest they want.

According to Lugassi, Barcelona have other targets they prefer, with Sancho not high up on their list at the moment, though perhaps this will be one to watch later in the window if other deals don’t work out for them.

Sancho could be a useful signing for the Catalan giants, even if it also probably makes sense for them to consider other options that might be more of a guarantee for them than the somewhat inconsistent Sancho.

In truth, the 24-year-old has played all of his best football for Dortmund so they’d be an ideal destination for him, though it remains to be seen if they can afford to sign him permanently.