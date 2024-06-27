Paris Saint-Germain have an interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Tapsoba is liked by PSG, but they’re currently looking more favourably at a cheaper option in the form of Feyenoord’s Lutsharel Geertruida.

Tapsoba has shone for Leverkusen and it would have been a blow to lose him, but it perhaps now seems that this isn’t particularly likely as the Bundesliga giants’ demands are too high for PSG to push ahead with a deal.

PSG are often big spenders in the transfer market, but that doesn’t mean they won’t also want to find bargains from time to time, and it seems Geertruida looks like an exciting opportunity on the market.

Tapsoba transfer situation explained by Romano

PSG clearly look in need of defensive signings this summer, but for the time being it perhaps looks like their interest in Tapsoba isn’t going to progress any further.

“Edmond Tapsoba is on the list of targets for PSG this summer, alongside players like Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord,” Romano said.

“However, it’s gone a bit quiet recently because Tapsoba is very expensive and Bayer Leverkusen want to keep him, while Geertruida can leave for a cheaper price and so could be attractive for PSG, as they already started contract talks with his agents.”

Tapsoba enjoyed plenty of success with Leverkusen last season, winning the Bundesliga title unbeaten and reaching the Europa League final, but one imagines the Burkina Faso international might want a new challenge at a more established European giant at some point in his career.

If this deal is now beyond PSG, it will be interesting to see if Premier League clubs throw their hat into the ring at any point in the near future.