Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are keen on signing Yan Couto this summer.

The Brazilian right-back was on at Spanish club Girona from Manchester City last season and he was outstanding for them. The 22-year-old defender scored twice and picked up 10 assists along the way.

He is highly rated in La Liga he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two Premier League clubs as well. Tottenham need more depth in the right-back department, especially if they end up selling Emerson Royal this summer. The 25-year-old has been linked with the move to AC Milan in recent weeks. Couto could be the ideal replacement for him, and he could compete with Pedro Porro for the starting spot.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League will be quite attractive for the young Brazilian and he’s likely to be tempted to join Tottenham if the opportunity presents itself.

Aston Villa want to sign Yan Couto

As per Fichajes, Aston Villa want to sign the defender as well. It seems that they are looking to bring in an upgrade on Matty Cash. Couto will add creativity from the wide areas apart from his defensive skills. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City are willing to sanction his departure. They might not be able to provide him with regular game time, and it makes sense for the Premier League champions to sell the player.

Both Tottenham and Aston Villa would do well to secure his signature and it remains to be seen whether the North London club can beat their top four rivals to his signature. Tottenham will be hoping to push for trophies next season and they need a deeper squad. Similarly, Aston Villa are in the Champions League and they need more options at their disposal. It will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old defender ends up.