Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana this summer.

As per Football Insider, Tottenham have already expressed their interest in the player.

The North London club are hoping to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the French international midfielder would be a quality acquisition.

He can operate as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder. He will add physicality and defensive cover to the side.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can secure an agreement with the French outfit in the coming weeks. They need to improve their squad if they want to push for trophies next season.

Spurs missed out on Champions League qualification last season and they will look to bounce back strongly. Signing a quality midfielder should be one of their priorities. Players like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been linked with a move away from the club and the Denmark international will have to be replaced adequately.

Fofana could improve Tottenham

The 25-year-old has proven himself in France and he will look to test himself in the Premier League now. The opportunity to join Spurs will be quite attractive for him and it remains to be seen whether all parties can work out an agreement.

The midfielder has a contract with Monaco until 2025 and he could be available for a reasonable price this summer. The French outfit will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year and they could sanction his departure for a nominal fee.

Tottenham must have to take advantage of the situation and get the deal done. They will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and signing the midfielder on a bargain could prove to be a wise decision.