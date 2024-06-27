Tottenham make enquiry for €25-30 million-rated Serie A ace

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Juventus defender Federico Gatti.

According to a report from TuttoJuve, Tottenham have already made an enquiry about the 26-year-old central defender and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official proposal in the coming weeks.

Juventus are ready to sell the player for a fee of around €25-30 million. They have already lined up Riccardo Calafiori as a potential replacement. It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are willing to pay the asking price for the Italian defender.

Gatti has proven himself in Serie A and he is certainly good enough for the Premier League as well. He will help Spurs tighten up at the back. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting one for the player as well.

Tottenham could use Federico Gatti

Tottenham will look to push for Champions League qualification next season and they will look to win the domestic trophies as well. They need more quality in the squad in order to do well next season.

There is no doubt that they have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price for the defender. The 26-year-old certainly has the quality to justify the €25-30 million price tag as well. He is at the peak of his powers and Gatti will look to hit the ground running in English football.

Tottenham have been linked with the number of defenders in recent weeks and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Tottenham currently have three reliable central defenders at their disposal. They signed Radu Dragusin and Micky van de Ven last season. Signing another central defender could complete their defensive unit for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see if they can get a deal for the Juventus defender across the line.