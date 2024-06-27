Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the AS Monaco defender Vanderson this summer.

The 22-year-old has impressed with his performances in Ligue 1 and Tottenham are hoping to sign him as a potential replacement for Emerson Royal. The Brazilian defender is in talks to join AC Milan this summer for a fee of around €25 million.

According to the Brazilian publication Trivela, Tottenham have already made an enquiry for the player to find out about the conditions of a transfer. Monaco want €30 million for the right back and it remains to be seen whether Spurs are ready to pay up.

Vanderson has proven himself in Ligue 1 and he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League. He was a target for Manchester United last year, as per the report from Trivela.

Vanderson to replace Emerson Royal?

Vanderson is likely to be a backup option to Pedro Porro if he joins Tottenham this summer. The Spaniard is currently the first-choice right back at the club. It remains to be seen whether Vanderson can force his way into the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, the €30 million asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential and Tottenham should look to get the deal done. Vanderson could justify the investment in the coming seasons.

Tottenham need more quality and depth in their side if they want to push for trophies next season. Vanderson would be a useful addition for them. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks as a fullback as well as a wing back. He could be the ideal utility man for them. Furthermore, the Brazilian is still only 22 and he will only get better with coaching and experience. A €30 million move for him could prove to be a major bargain.