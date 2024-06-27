This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Alexander Isak too expensive for Chelsea

We’ve had many rumours about Alexander Isak and Chelsea, with contacts taking place with Newcastle, and from what I’m told Chelsea are 100% aware of the situation with the Swedish striker – he is considered absolutely too expensive. We already know that Chelsea felt Nico Williams and Michael Olise were too expensive.

Newcastle would ask for crazy money for Isak, he has a long term contract at the club, and they are also thinking internally at the moment about offering him a new deal. Eddie Howe and the owners want him to stay at the club, so at the moment there is no movement – there is interest from many clubs, of course, but nothing concrete as he’s expected to stay at Newcastle.

Isak’s idea is also to continue at Newcastle, so let’s see what happens with a possible new contract, but for now I certainly wouldn’t read too much into links with Chelsea as it’s too expensive for them and he’s considered untouchable by Newcastle.

Still, Chelsea have informed Barcelona of their intention to trigger the release clause of Marc Guiu, and they have an agreement with the player, so it’s ‘here we go’ for that deal. Chelsea went for Guiu in a strong way and now it’s just about the final steps as they prepare the formal documents. They are working to pay the release clause this week, then Guiu will sign a long-term contract at Chelsea until June 2030.

Chelsea’s intention is to then have Guiu staying at Stamford Bridge to be part of the first-team squad under Enzo Maresca. Guiu really wanted to move and the deal will happen soon, also after Barcelona tried to offer the player a new deal.

Victor Osimhen transfer saga could run until later in the summer

Another striker we continue to hear a lot about is Victor Osimhen, but the reality is that it still looks quiet on this story. I think this is a situation we have to follow in July/August, rather than this week, even if there have been some rumours about his asking price changing.

Napoli are never an ‘easy club’ when it’s time to negotiate but for sure the expectation of all parties remains the same: Osimhen is expected to leave Napoli this summer.

This is not the case with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, however, with new manager Antonio Conte making it clear he wants the Georgia playmaker to stay at the club. But with Osimhen, let’s see what happens later in the summer as I expect he still has good chances to leave the club.

If Napoli do sell Osimhen, we may then also get a clearer idea about the future of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea. For now there is no substantial update on Lukaku, but Chelsea insist on their intention to sell Lukaku and not to accept any loan now, so the situation is still the same, and it won’t be changing. It will take time and it will depends on clubs’ strategy.

Manuel Ugarte and others discussed between Man Utd and PSG

I spoke yesterday about Manchester United and PSG having contacts to discuss Manuel Ugarte and other players. Ugarte has chances to leave PSG this summer, so let’s see what happens with that one, but I don’t have any guaranteed info on the other players discussed, so at the moment I’m not in the position to mention specific names.

All I can say for now is that I’m told they discussed several opportunities, including Ugarte who’s appreciated by Man United. No bid has been sent yet, but interest is genuine. The relationship between the two clubs is very good, so let’s see what happens with Ugarte and if any other players get involved too.

United know that several players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while they still have to decide what they want to do with the future of on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and so midfield is an area they’re looking at, and Ugarte is one name they appreciate.

Serhou Guirassy set to join Dortmund, but what about Premier League links?

Serhou Guirassy is set to become a new Borussia Dortmund player – it’s a ‘here we go’ because the player has given the green light to Dortmund as he’s decided to leave Stuttgart after his fantastic form there last season. Dortmund are also signing another player from Stuttgart, their centre-back Waldemar Anton. With both players, BVB are triggering their release clauses, €17.5m for Guirassy, and €22.5m for Anton.

Everything is in place for Guirassy to join Dortmund after he agreed on the contract and the salary, but we’ve also had many rumours about other clubs, including Arsenal. My understanding is that Arsenal were never really interested in Guirassy as they’re looking at a different kind of player. Same for Chelsea, who were linked but who were never really pushing for Guirassy, while AC Milan was another name mentioned but they’re also focusing on different players.

Many clubs were interested in Guirassy, for example West Ham, but now it’s ‘here we go’ for him to join Dortmund as we just wait for the formal steps to be finalised. Dortmund were always the clear favourites for this deal – the truth is they were planning with Guirassy to join since March. Yes, he was open to the Premier League or Serie A but BVB decided to go very strong for him and this was appreciated on the player side.

Crystal Palace pushing to sign Jobe Bellingham

Jobe Bellingham is wanted by Crystal Palace, as I’ve previously reported, and he remains one of the names on their list, alongside Antonio Nusa, as they look to replace Michael Olise, who will join Bayern Munich this week.

Bellingham is also wanted by Brentford and other English clubs, but I would keep an eye on Palace because they are pushing. Their manager Oliver Glasner wants Bellingham, and so now it depends on the player, because if he gives the green light they are prepared to go strong on this one.

As soon as Bellingham decides, together with his family, Palace are prepared to attack the situation. Contacts have been taking place already, and he’s absolutely one of their dream targets, so keep an eye on this one.

Jakub Kiwior appreciated by Serie A trio

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with a possible exit from Arsenal again, and he’s always being linked with Italian clubs after his impressive form when he was in Serie A with Spezia.

However, it’s not something concrete or close so far. AC Milan, Juventus, Napoli all appreciate Kiwior, they know him well since he was at Spezia but that’s it at the moment. Arsenal have still received no formal proposal for Kiwior and he remains a player trusted by Mikel Arteta.

Edmond Tapsoba eyed by PSG but they may move for cheaper alternative

Edmond Tapsoba is on the list of targets for PSG this summer, alongside players like Lutsharel Geertruida of Feyenoord.

However, it’s gone a bit quiet recently because Tapsoba is very expensive and Bayer Leverkusen want to keep him, while Geertruida can leave for a cheaper price and so could be attractive for PSG, as they already started contract talks with his agents.