Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes West Ham United will sign Newcastle United forward Callum Wilson this summer, but he thinks it might be at the expense of another player.

Speaking about Wilson on talkSPORT, the pundit heaped praise onto his qualities despite the injury problems that have slightly held him back during his time at St James’ Park down the years.

Bent could see Wilson being a top signing for a club like West Ham, though he imagines it would mean needing to move Michail Antonio on as there would surely not be room for both of them leading the line for the Hammers.

West Ham could be in the market for a new striker this summer and Wilson is the kind of proven player who could be ideal to help take them up a level under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Still, would West Ham go through with it if it mean losing Antonio?

Wilson transfer: Bent tips Newcastle ace for West Ham

“Callum (Wilson). I am a big fan of his. I know he has had his injury problems throughout his career. But he is someone, if you look at his career and goals-per-minute ratio. He is up there with the best of them,” Bent said.

“He even got nine goals last season and he only made 20 appearances. That’s almost 1 in 2. Always a 1 in 2 man. I can understand Newcastle thinking ‘we are pushing for the Champions League and we need someone who can consistently stay fit’. They can’t have two strikers as well. Isak was better last season, but he has had his injury problems. Callum could still be playing for a Premier League side.

“What is he 32? You have Michail Antonio. If you are going to move him on, then fair enough, but I don’t think you can have both of them there.”