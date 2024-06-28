Uruguay is off to a good start as they eye a second straight win in the 2024 Copa América. After a 3-1 victory over Panama on Matchday 1, Marcelo Bielsa and his team have an early lead in their contest against Bolivia.

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri scored the first goal of the contest in the eighth minute as Uruguay took a 1-0 lead. A win for La Celeste will see them finish first in Group C after the United States lost to Panama on Thursday.