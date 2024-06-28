Video: Liverpool goal scoring ace continues impressive form for Uruguay with stunning goal against Bolivia

Uruguay have started well and aim for a second consecutive victory in the 2024 Copa América. Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri scored the first goal of the contest in the eighth minute as Uruguay took a 1-0 lead.

It was another Premier League player making an appearance on the scoresheet to increase La Celeste’s lead to 2-0 as Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez found the back of the net for a second straight game.

A win for Uruguay will see them finish first in Group C after the United States lost to Panama on Thursday.