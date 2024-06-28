Man Utd Star Joins Elite Ranks After Scoring for Uruguay Against Bolivia

Uruguay is off to a strong start in the 2024 Copa América, aiming for their second consecutive win. Following a 3-1 victory over Panama on Matchday 1, Marcelo Bielsa’s squad has taken an early lead against Bolivia.

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri opened the scoring in the eighth minute, putting Uruguay up 1-0. Moreover, the winger joined an impressive club following his goal in the competition.

OptaJavier highlighted on the platform X that Pellistri’s goal against Bolivia at 22 years and 190 days old, making him the youngest player to score for Uruguay in the Copa America since Atlético de Madrid’s José María Giménez, who scored against Paraguay in 2015 at 20 years and 151 days old.

22 – Facundo Pellistri ?? marcó ante Bolivia con 22 años y 190 días de edad, el más joven en anotar con Uruguay en la CONMEBOL #CopaAmerica desde que José María Giménez le convirtió a Paraguay en 2015 con 20 años y 151 días. Afianzado. pic.twitter.com/WWJRPKHgGz — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) June 28, 2024

A win for La Celeste will see them finish first in Group C after the United States lost to Panama on Thursday. Furthermore, Uruguay can rest some players if they choose to in their matchup against the USA on Monday in Kansas City.