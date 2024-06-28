Uruguay are running all over Bolivia. Marcelo Bielsa and his team are marching toward a second straight win, and they’ll finish atop Group C with four goals scored.

After two goals in the first half, La Celeste added another two in the second half, and the fourth goal came from Real Madrid star Federico Valverde. The 25-year-old started the play that led to the goal and finished it by putting the ball in the back of the net as the squad will leave with all three points.