Uruguay are running all over Bolivia as Marcelo Bielsa and his team are marching toward a second straight win as they’ll be finishing atop Group C with five goals scored.

After two goals in the first half, La Celeste added another two in the second half, and the fifth goal came from Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Despite making substitutions, it was the depth of the team that added another goal as Uruguay rides positive momentum into their last group stage match against the United States on Monday.