Colombia are looking for their second straight win in this 2024 Copa América tournament and Liverpool standout Luis Diaz is giving them the advantage to leave with all three points and punch their ticket to the knockout stage.

After a penalty was called following a foul by the Costa Rica goalkeeper, Luis Diaz stepped into the box to take the shot. The 27-year-old had no issues converting and gave Colombia a 1-0 lead midway through the first half.

