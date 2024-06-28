Arsenal take advantage of Barcelona’s financial crisis by lining up move for their player

According to reports, Arsenal are prepared to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial difficulties by making a move for defender Jules Kounde.

Journalist Gerard Romero claims that although Barcelona are unlikely to part with Kounde unless there is a significant offer, the Gunners are eager to sign him.

Romero discussed the specifics of the Premier League team’s interest in the French defender on his Twitch channel.

The Catalan team is also holding out to see what would happen with Ronald Araujo, who has been linked to leaving due to the lack of contract negotiations.

Romero said: “Arsenal are interested in Jules Kounde. Barca say he will not leave unless there’s a big offer, but they are also waiting to see what will happen with Ronald Araujo.”

After leaving Sevilla in 2022, the former Manchester United and Chelsea target has played 88 games across all competitions for Barcelona.

Being a versatile player who can play as a centre-back or full-back, the Frenchman is among the best defenders and would be a great addition to any team.

He is currently away on international duty with France at the European Championship.

Kounde and his team will come up against Belgium in their Round of 16 clash at the Euros.

Arsenal target can play in two different positions

His versatility is a huge factor in Arsenal targeting the player as he can play when either William Saliba or Gabriel are not available while also deputise at right-back in the absence of Ben White.

Kounde has experience of playing top level football having played for Sevilla and Barcelona.

His ball playing quality can be a huge asset to the Gunners, who like to build up play from the back using all their defenders.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can match the price Barcelona are demanding. However, with the Catalan giants facing financial issues, they could consider the sale of some of their key players this summer.