Arsenal defender Luis Brown has declared his intention to leave the team when his scholarship agreement ends at the end of June.

Brown will probably begin his career with West Ham’s development squad.

The defender is set to join the Hammers on Monday and he might become their third signing of the summer.

After completing the signing of Wes Foderingham and Luis Guilherme, the Hammers are edging closer to another signing.

Following the arrival of Julen Lopetegui at the club, they have worked extremely hard to identify their targets and make moves for them.

Their transfer business will continue as a new striker and a new defender is also required at the London Stadium this summer.

Brown’s dad Kenny is the West Ham academy manager while his grandfather was a West Ham legend who won the FA Cup back in 1964.

It is still not known if the player is being signed for the first team or the youth team.

Brown, who can play in central defense or left back, made 31 appearances for the U18s, scoring three goals and regularly serving as the team’s captain last season.

It is another promising addition to the West Ham squad, who are excited to start their new chapter under the leadership of Julen Lopetegui.