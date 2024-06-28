Aston Villa player booed by his own fans at Euro 2024

A lot of Aston Villa players are currently away on international duty at the European Championship.

Star performer Ollie Watkins is away with England but he hasn’t played a lot for Gareth Southgate’s team.

Youri Tielemans has played more than Watkins but his performances and his team’s display at the Euros has been underwhelming.

Belgium made it out of the group stage but not after disappointing their fans with their lackluster performances.

The former Leicester City midfielder has been criticised for a poor showing against Ukraine in Belgium’s last game.

‘Anonymous’ is the term used to describe his performance in the last match.

Voetbalnieuws used those words to describe Tielemans’ performance.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw between the European teams with Belgium’s star studded squad failing to beat a weak Ukraine side.

Belgium had the likes of Tielemans, Lukaku, De Bruyne and other prominent players who failed to make an impact.

Tielemans did not start Belgium’s opening Euro 2024 match, as Slovakia defeated them; however, he was back in the starting lineup for the victory over Romania.

The draw against Ukraine forced the fans to voice their concerns as they booed the players for a poor showing.

Aston Villa midfielder was nowhere to be seen against Ukraine

After his outstanding performance against Romania, Tielemans had an ordinary performance in midfield for Belgium, contributing to his team’s 3/10 rating.

The Belgians face France in the next round and they could be heading home if they fail to beat the strong French side.

There is no room for error in the knockouts and the Belgium fans would be hoping that Tielemans and all their players put on a determined show against one of the favourites of the competition.