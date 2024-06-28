Chelsea have had further contact with Newcastle over striker Alexander Isak according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

It was reported earlier this week that the Blues had made an initial enquiry for Isak, and were told it would take more than the £115m they spent on Moises Caicedo to prize him away from St James’ Park.

Chelsea are in the market for a striker to compete with Nicolas Jackson, and whilst they have agreed a deal to sign Barcelona teenager Marc Guiu it’s been reported they are still looking to bring in another striker.

Sky Sports reporter Downie has reported that Chelsea have had further contact with Newcastle over the Swede, who scored 21 Premier League goals last season.

He took to X.com and said:

“Chelsea have had further contact with Newcastle over striker Alexander Isak today.

“Newcastle do not want to sell any of their star players but are in a difficult position with PSR deadline looming on July 1.

“Isak, who scored 25 goals last season despite a recurring groin injury, would be valued upwards of £100m.

“Chelsea made a tentative enquiry for the Swede earlier this week, and there’s been further contact since.”

Isak arrived at Newcastle from Spanish side Real Sociedad for a club record fee of £63m back in 2022 and has established himself as one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

The Sweden international has scored 35 goals in 67 appearances since joining the Magpies and is reportedly close to agreeing a new deal with the club.

Even with the PSR deadline on coming on July 1st, the chances of a deal of this magnitude coming together before then are slim to say the least.

Chelsea certainly have it in them to pay big fees having broken the British transfer record twice in the last two years, but they appear to be taking a more controlled approach to their spending in this window.