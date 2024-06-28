Liverpool could very well have a fight on their hands for highly-rated Bundesliga prospect Maximilian Beier. That’s if they should wish to make a move this summer.

The 21-year-old Hoffenheim hotshot enjoyed a thoroughly impressive breakthrough campaign in 2023/24, registering 19 goal contributions in 33 top-flight games.

As such, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Christian Falk is now reporting that Chelsea are ‘interested’ in the Germany international.

“Chelsea FC is interested in German international Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim. However, the player is not yet convinced about the change,” the head of football at the BILD group told CaughtOffside’s Daily Briefing.

“It is not the first club from England to be interested in Beier. Liverpool FC, Everton, Burnley and Brentford also always had him on the list.

“What makes him particularly attractive for England: Beier has a release clause of €32.5m. This is a high sum by German standards, but Premier League clubs can pay it much more easily.”

The Merseysiders are thought to be more keen on a right-sided winger this summer. Mo Salah’s current terms are set to expire in 2025 and the Egyptian lacks proper competition on the right-flank.

Could Liverpool find an internal solution?

The likes of Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon have featured on the right flank with varying effects.

Realistically, however, Arne Slot will likely be forced to admit that his side is in desperate need of reinforcements to rotate the Egyptian international.

That is, of course, if the Dutch head coach plans on keeping Liverpool’s top-scorer on the flanks or bringing him closer to goal.

The latter would surely then prompt the arrival of a new right-sided forward. Perhaps one of several linked options this summer? Mohammed Kudus? Belgium’s Johan Bakayoko.

