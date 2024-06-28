Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca targeting move for English midfielder with 26-G/A last season

Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is reportedly a target for Chelsea but the Blues might face competition from Brighton for his signature.

The 25-year-old, who has been a member of the Foxes since he was eight years old, was crucial to the team’s return to the Premier League.

Dewsbury-Hall participated in Leicester’s championship-winning campaign under the tutelage of current Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

The Athletic reports that the Blues are now thinking about getting their manager reunited with Dewsbury-Hall by asking about the possibility of signing the gifted midfielder this summer.

With Leicester, Dewsbury-Hall had an outstanding 12 goals and 14 assists in 44 games last season.

He was one of the best players in the second tier of English football and had a major contribution to Leicester City’s promotion to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old won the Players’ Player of the Season award for the Foxes because of his impressive performances.

As per the report, the player is only interested in moving to Chelsea if he decides to leave his childhood club, even if no formal offer has been made as of yet.

The potential signing of the English midfielder makes sense for Chelsea as the new manager is fully aware of the player and vice versa.

Dewsbury-Hall had his best season while playing for the Italian and it is only normal that he wants to continue playing his football under the guidance of Maresca.

Chelsea have already made two new signings

This summer, Chelsea have already added two players: teenage sensation Estevao Willian and former Fulham center-back Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Blues are keen to continue their business with moves for a striker and a midfielder in the next few weeks.

After finishing sixth in the Premier League in the 2023-24 season under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea are expected to make major changes to the squad and offer the new manager their backing in the transfer window.