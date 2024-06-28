Chelsea striker open to controversial move having played for rival club in the past

Romelu Lukaku is reportedly open to the prospect of joining AC Milan, and the team is reportedly looking into a deal with Chelsea.

As reported by Gazzetta, Milan have turned their attention to Lukaku after withdrawing from the race to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna.

Lukaku has played for Inter Milan in the past and he was a fan favourite there under manager Antonio Conte, having helped the team win the Serie A title.

Milan hold genuine interest in signing Lukaku this summer as they are exploring a move to sign a new striker.

Antonio Conte’s Napoli is also vying for Lukaku’s services and the Italian manager knows the striker well from their days together at Inter.

The striker now views Milan and Napoli as two viable options.

He is prepared to think about a move that would enable him to spend at least a year more in Italy.

Lukaku was on loan at AS Roma for the previous season, and his impressive form there has attracted interest from AC Milan.

He scored 21 goals in 47 games for Roma last season, showing once again his quality in Serie A.

The striker’s move to Chelsea failed miserably and since then, he has been a journeyman, joining different clubs on loan.

His move to Milan makes sense as they would be getting a striker who knows Italian football well and has performed there.

Chelsea want permanent exit for Lukaku

Lukaku’s career would continue in a league he wants to play in, however, Chelsea would want a permanent exit for the striker.

The Blues have sent him out on loan for the last three years and since he has no future at Stamford Bridge, they want to get rid of him permanently.

Milan have a good relationship with Chelsea, having signed Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek last summer.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Belgian striker, who is currently away on international duty with his team at the Euros.