Chelsea have no intention of letting Carney Chukwuemeka leave on loan this summer according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues signed Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa in 2022 in a deal worth around £20m, but his time at Chelsea has been plagued by injury.

The 20-year-old was limited to just 12 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Chukwuemeka won’t be leaving on loan

With Chelsea spoilt for choice in midfield and closing in on the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester, reports emerged from Italy suggesting that AC Milan were negotiating with the Blues over a loan deal with an option to buy.

However, Romano has taken to X.com to confirm that the midfielder won’t be leaving on loan this summer and Chelsea are very happy with the player.

He said:

“Chelsea current position on Carney Chukwuemeka: no intention to let him leave on loan. Chelsea remain very happy with Carney and the only way for potential exit is on a permanent transfer, in case of good proposal.”

Chukwuemeka, who is a hugely talented player had a really good pre-season and started the last campaign well scoring his first goal for the club against West Ham before picking up a knee injury which essentially ruined his season.

Where the former Villa midfielder’s minutes are going to come from remains to be seen given the array of options in midfield, and more than anything Chukwuemeka needs to show he can stay fit as he’s only made 27 appearances across two seasons at Stamford Bridge.

Conor Gallagher is expected to leave Chelsea this summer, with the England international set to decide his future after the Euros, whilst youngster Cesare Casadei could be involved in Chelsea’s move for Dewsbury-Hall.

A decision has yet to be taken on Andrey Santos, who could yet return for another loan spell at Strasbourg, whilst Lesley Ugochukwu is likely to depart on loan.

Chukwuemeka will have a chance to impress new manager Enzo Maresca when Chelsea jet off for their pre-season tour of America at the end of July.