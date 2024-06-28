England vs Slovakia ticket info, team news and match preview

Gareth Southgate’s England will come up against Slovakia in their Round of 16 clash at the European Championship.

The match will be played at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

England have played Slovakia six times, with the Three Lions winning five of those fixtures and drawing the other one.

They last went head to head seven years ago with England winning the match 2-1.

England will be hoping to go back to winning ways in the competition after winning just once in their three matches, a 1-0 victory against Serbia in their opening match.

England vs Slovakia team news

Luke Shaw should be able to play when England face Slovakia in the Round of 16 of Euro 2024.

On Thursday, midfielder Declan Rice and Kieran Trippier, who have started all three of the team’s games thus far, trained separately.

Both players, though, are said to be in good condition; their absences were due to workload management.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Slovakia squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka (Newcastle), Marek Rodak, Henrich Ravas (New England Revolution).

Defenders: Peter Pekarik (Hertha Berlin), Milan Skriniar (Paris Saint-Germain), Norbert Gyomber (Salernitana), David Hancko (Feyenoord), Denis Vavro (Copenhagen), Vernon De Marco (Hatta), Adam Obert (Cagliari), Matus Kmet (AS Trencin), Sebastian Kosa (Spartak Trnava).

Midfielders: Juraj Kucka (Slovan Bratislava), Ondrej Duda (Hellas Verona), Patrik Hrosovsky (Genk), Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli), Matus Bero (Bochum), Laszlo Benes (Hamburg)

Forwards: Robert Bozenik (Boavista), Lukas Haraslin (Sparta Prague), Tomas Suslov (Hellas Verona), Ivan Schranz (Slavia Prague), David Strelec (Slovan Bratislava), David Duris (Ascoli), Lubomir Tupta (Slovan Liberec), Leo Sauer (Feyenoord).

Predicted starting XIs:

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Slovakia XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin.

Are tickets still available for England vs Slovakia?

Tickets for England vs Slovakia sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including England vs Slovakia, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Where can I watch England vs Slovakia on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of England vs Slovakia on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.